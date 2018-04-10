Tunisia: Some 100 Representatives of Algerian Travel Agencies Arrive in Monastir

A delegation of 100 representatives of travel agencies in Algeria arrived Thursday in Monastir for a three-night visit during which they will learn about hotel units and tourist sites in the governorate of Monastir.

The purpose of this visit is to promote the tourist destination of Monastir on the Algerian market as part of the preparations for the 2018 summer season, said regional tourism commissioner Fawez Ben Hlima.

He estimated that the number of Algerian tourists expected this year in the region will have to reach 60 thousand more than in 2017 (40 thousand tourists) and 2016 (19 thousand tourists).

The same source added that a delegation of 98 representatives of travel agencies and French journalists will visit the region tomorrow Friday and another on April 10. In addition, Sudanese tour operators will have to arrive on April 9 and 10 as part of promotional campaigns for the destination of Monastir.

During the first quarter of 2018, the traditional markets (German, French and British) recorded, in Monastir, an increase in tourist arrivals and overnight stays respectively of 5% and 26%, added the same source.