10 April 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Slain in Botched Nigeria Varsity Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
University of Maiduguri
By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — A suicide bomber has been killed by her own explosives during a failed attempt to carry out an attack at a university northeast of the country.

Another suspect has been killed as troops pursued fleeing militants.

The attackers, thought to belong to the Boko Haram sect, planned a suicide attack at the University of Maiduguri in the Borno State.

Members of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in conjunction with some Nigerian Army (NA) troops, foiled the attack by the suspects.

The vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel, according to army officials.

Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said despite the exchange of gunfire, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled.

An additional suicide bomber has been killed after a military helicopter trailed the militants.

Adesanya said troops were pursuing the fleeing terrorists.

"Members of the populace, especially around the University premises are, therefore, requested to be very vigilant," he said.

Meanwhile, troops have arrested a suspected informer of the Boko Haram in Taraba State, also in the northeast.

"The suspect is presently in the army's custody undergoing interrogation," said army spokesperson, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu.

The Boko Haram is perpetrating terror to establish an Islamic state in Africa's most populous country of over 190 million people.

Nigeria

Senate Moves to Approve 2018 Budget Estimates

The Senate yesterday directed its appropriations committee to submit all reports on the 2018 budget estimates before… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.