Nigeria: I Have More to Offer Than Buhari, Says Moghalu

A presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2019 general election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, yesterday said he has more to offer Nigeria than President Muhammadu Buhari

Moghalu stated that though President Buhari has every right to seek a second term in office if his political party nominates him, it would be up to Nigerians to judge his performance track record so far.

In a statement issued to THISDAY last night, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said if elected president in 2019, he would lead a government that would unite Nigeria and build a stable and secure nation.

Henoted that he would also focus on reversing the extreme poverty and high unemployment with effective economic management and restore the country's standing in the world.

Moghalu also stated that his government would establish a productive innovation-led economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues, establish a public-private venture capital fund with a minimum capital of N500 billion to create jobs by investing in new businesses by unemployed youths.

In the statement, he added that he would also reform the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) by recruiting, training and equipping a minimum of 1.5 million persons with improved remuneration to create safe and secure communities, empower women with a 50:50 gender parity policy in political appointments, and initiate a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria to restore true federalism for stability and prosperity.

