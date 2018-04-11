Rwanda Bans Trade in Livestock, Meat From Burundi Over Goat Plague

Photo: Daily Monitor

A man buys meat from a butchery (file photo).

Rwanda has banned the movement and trade in livestock and their products from Burundi due to fears of spreading goat plague, which broke out in the country early this year.

Rwanda's Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources announced the ban on Tuesday after Burundi notified the World Organisation for Animal Health of the outbreak of the highly contagious disease.

"We are notifying especially the security organs within the country and on the border, and dealers in livestock, that the movement of livestock and their products from Burundi is banned," the Ministry said in a statement.

Burundi announced the plague outbreak on January 9, and said it was prevalent in Gitega, Mwaro, Kirundo and Karuzi regions.

Rwanda said that the ban will remain in place until the Burundi is declared free of the disease.