10 April 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda Bans Trade in Livestock, Meat From Burundi Over Goat Plague

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
A man buys meat from a butchery (file photo).
By Leonce Muvunyi

Rwanda has banned the movement and trade in livestock and their products from Burundi due to fears of spreading goat plague, which broke out in the country early this year.

Rwanda's Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources announced the ban on Tuesday after Burundi notified the World Organisation for Animal Health of the outbreak of the highly contagious disease.

"We are notifying especially the security organs within the country and on the border, and dealers in livestock, that the movement of livestock and their products from Burundi is banned," the Ministry said in a statement.

Burundi announced the plague outbreak on January 9, and said it was prevalent in Gitega, Mwaro, Kirundo and Karuzi regions.

Rwanda said that the ban will remain in place until the Burundi is declared free of the disease.

Rwanda

Over 54,000 Gacaca Cases of Looted Property Are Unsettled

Government should devise new strategies to execute thousands of Gacaca judgments about property looted or destroyed… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.