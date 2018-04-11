Malawi: Health Workers Take the Council to Tasks for Their Funds

There was drama at Dedza District Council as health workers flocked to the District Council and presented a petition accusing the council of mismanagement of funds for health sector budget allocation.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency Tuesday after presenting the petition to the council officials, representative of the group, a nursing officer, Yobu Chinthola at Dedza District Hospital said the group has presented to the council six problems and given the council to respond to their concerns within 14 days.

"The issues we have presented to the council are shortage of fuel for the vehicles and generators, shortage of food for patients, general cleanness of the hospital and shortage of staff at the facility," he said.

Chinthola explained that if the council fails to respond to their petition within 14 days then they will take another action.

Chief Public Works Officer for Dedza District Council, Ellias Mkandawire who received the petition on behalf of the District Commissioner said the council has received the petition in which the hospital staff have outlined seven issues.

"The members of the staff are claiming that the council went into their budget and used part of their money so it is something that is difficult for council to comment now until our accounts personnel work on the figures properly and advise the management on the way forward," he said.

The Officer said that, "However, just before we got those claims, we got a report from Integrated Financial Management Information Systems [IFMIS] indicating that the hospital overspend by K 8 million from June 2017 to March 2018 which they are refuting but all that work is put in the hands of the finance department to finalised and work on the figures."

He hoped that in two to three days, the council would have the final report then thereafter they would be able to make proper decisions and way forward.