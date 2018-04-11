10 April 2018

Malawi: Linje Relishes Debut, As His Side Registers Victory

By Arkangel Tembo

Former Be Forward Wanderers striker, Jabulani Linje is relishing his moments with Yokohama Sports and Culture Club FC after making his debut for the Japanese League-3 out-fit on Saturday.

Linje's club beat Fukushima 3-0 and he was introduced in the second half of the game.

In a telephone interview on Monday with The Malawi News Agency from Japan, Linje said playing for Yokohama for the first was an honour for him and something he will remember for the rest of his life.

"You always remember the first time, I remember the first boots I ever got, and now the first professional game was on Saturday when we played against Fukushima," Linje said.

"A players dream is to play professional football and I am no different. I aim to continue improving at club level so that I can get more opportunities to have more game time. Making my debut for Yokohama is an honour and a privilege. It felt remarkable to don Yokohama colours, a dream come true," he said.

Linje's club is on number seven on the log table with 8 points, while the team they beat (Fukushima) occupies sixth slot with 10 points.

On Saturday, Yokohama will face the number one team on the table, Gainare Tottori, who have 14 points.

