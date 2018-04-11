10 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: PDI Receives K34.1 Million to Fight Cholera in Karonga and Rumphi

By Leonard Masauli

Karonga — Participatory Development Initiative (PDI) has received K34.1 million from the Department for International Development (DFID) through UNICEF to implement a water and sanitation project in cholera hit areas of Karonga and Rumphi districts.

Speaking Friday during a briefing of the project to district executive committee (DEC) members, PDI's executive director, James Longwe said the organisation will target cholera hotspot areas such as fishing camps in the two districts.

"We will rehabilitate boreholes in 50 villages in Karonga and 30 in Rumphi, conduct water testing in 32 water points, and provide chlorine to 1000 households," Longwe said.

He added that the nine-month project is aimed at ensuring that people in the areas drink safe water.

Karonga District Environmental Health Officer, Lewis Tukula hailed PDI for the project.

He said many interventions towards cholera fight in the districts were for short term and he is optimistic that the nine-month project would influence behavioural change among people.

Tukula said, in Karonga, the project will be implemented in Traditional Authority Mwilang'ombe's area which is one of those that have been heavily hit by cholera due to poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

PDI works in Nkhotakota, Mzimba and Chitipa districts among vulnerable communities helping them access safe water and practice good hygiene and sanitation.

