10 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MEC Says Biometric Registration to Ensure Clean Voters Roll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ida Nazombe

Blantyre — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah says electronic biometric registration is crucial in ensuring a clean voters roll for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Dr. Ansah made the observation in Zomba on Friday during the demonstration of the electronic biometric voter registration for Judges of Supreme and High Court respectively.

She said the biometric registration for the elections scheduled to be conducted in May next year should be to the country's advantage because apart from providing a clean voters roll, the new initiative would also save time.

The MEC chairperson pointed out that the planning and the budgeting by the commission for the forthcoming elections was based on the electronic biometric voter registration.

"This entails that all materials and equipment are focused on this system of voter registration. The commission completely moved away from the Optical 4 Mark Recognition voter registration system which calls for cameras and other associated equipment and materials different from those in the plan and budget.

"Let me mention here that we had planned to procure hand held devices to read the National ID in order to extract the relevant data from the ID. I am pleased to advise that we have been given 1,499 biometric registration kits which were being used by the NRB. This has saved our budget by K1.8 billion," she added.

Dr. Ansah indicated that the biometric registration kits have the same functions as the commission was looking for in the hand held devices, adding: "The data in the kits has been cleared and it is only available for the commission to use for purposes of voter registration."

On this note, Ansah said just as it was the wish for every peace loving and patriotic Malawian, the commission in particular was looking forward to have credible elections, reflecting the views of the electorate in particular and the entire population in general.

According to Ansah, the electronic biometric voter registration demonstrations that MEC is currently undertaking has proved that the National ID was the only way of ensuring a clean voters' roll and in turn entail a reliable voters' register.

Malawi

No One Will Die of Hunger in the Country - VP Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says government is making all efforts to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.