Malawi: MEC Says Biometric Registration to Ensure Clean Voters Roll

Blantyre — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah says electronic biometric registration is crucial in ensuring a clean voters roll for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Dr. Ansah made the observation in Zomba on Friday during the demonstration of the electronic biometric voter registration for Judges of Supreme and High Court respectively.

She said the biometric registration for the elections scheduled to be conducted in May next year should be to the country's advantage because apart from providing a clean voters roll, the new initiative would also save time.

The MEC chairperson pointed out that the planning and the budgeting by the commission for the forthcoming elections was based on the electronic biometric voter registration.

"This entails that all materials and equipment are focused on this system of voter registration. The commission completely moved away from the Optical 4 Mark Recognition voter registration system which calls for cameras and other associated equipment and materials different from those in the plan and budget.

"Let me mention here that we had planned to procure hand held devices to read the National ID in order to extract the relevant data from the ID. I am pleased to advise that we have been given 1,499 biometric registration kits which were being used by the NRB. This has saved our budget by K1.8 billion," she added.

Dr. Ansah indicated that the biometric registration kits have the same functions as the commission was looking for in the hand held devices, adding: "The data in the kits has been cleared and it is only available for the commission to use for purposes of voter registration."

On this note, Ansah said just as it was the wish for every peace loving and patriotic Malawian, the commission in particular was looking forward to have credible elections, reflecting the views of the electorate in particular and the entire population in general.

According to Ansah, the electronic biometric voter registration demonstrations that MEC is currently undertaking has proved that the National ID was the only way of ensuring a clean voters' roll and in turn entail a reliable voters' register.