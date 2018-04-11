Malawi: Chikwawa Youth Clubs in Environmental Conservation Drive

Chikwawa — Over 117 youth clubs drawn from different primary and secondary schools are said to have been equipped and sensitized in environmental conservation practices in Chikwawa, last year alone, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

Chikwawa District Land Resources Conservation Officer, Ackim Dickson told Mana Monday that over 117 youth clubs in the district have acquired and fully participated in all undertakings regarding environmental conservation measures.

"Some of the activities the youth have been engaged in include adherence to good agricultural husbandry and environmental conservation strides, building contour bands in all steep slopes, planting trees along river banks to reduce gully and other serious erosions, practicing agro-forestry methods to ensure sustainable soil fertility," he said.

"Our vision is to transform the youths in the entire district into agro-business minds whilst at the same time, restoring or reclaiming the district's lost glory considering that it is one of the country's area prone to floods and other related natural disasters," Dickson added.

Chikwawa Secondary School Wildlife Club Secretary, Chisomo Gausi observed that environmental conservation and viable agricultural practices were interrelated as such there was need for different partners to work in a collaborative manner.

"We have been schooled that the moment you conserve the environment, you have at the same time conserved soil and water which are quite ideal for crop husbandry practices," she pointed out.

Gausi said the two cannot be treated in isolation, adding that it was not surprising to learn from the land resource conservation experts that apart from formulating more agricultural youth clubs; the existing wildlife clubs were also supposed to be fully incorporated in all such undertakings.

She said all youth club members in the district were fully equipped in environmental conservation and good land husbandry, besides bee keeping and irrigation farming considering that the district was prone to natural disasters such as the recently experienced dry spells and fall army worms attack.

Gausi noted that just like her colleagues both at primary and secondary school levels in the district, have already horned skills in environmental conservation and vibrant land resource management that have excelled them to be declared 'agro-business champions.'