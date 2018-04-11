11 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Federation, Buganda Launch 20,000 Seater Fufa Stadium

Photo: JB Ssenkubuge/Daily Monitor
Fufa president Moses Magogo, third left, and the Katikkiro of Buganda Mayiga, second right, laying the foundation stone at the Lugazi-Kawolo Area where the Fufa Stadium will be constructed.
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — The serene hills of Lugazi, renowned for its vast sugarcane canopy, will offer a new home for Uganda Cranes and Ugandan football at large.

With Namboole Stadium now showing its age and over-working effect, Fufa have partnered with Buganda kingdom to build a 20000-seater stadium on 10 acres in Lugazi at an initial cost of $1m (Shs3.6bn).

The land, situated on Plot No. 262, Block 179 in Kawolo, Lugazi adjacent the Kawolo Division headquarters in Buikwe District, was handed over by the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga to Fufa officials yesterday before the ground breaking ceremony was conducted.

"Lugazi town has provided a lot of football talent over the years and this means we can get more with the stadium situated here," Fufa President Moses Magogo said.

"In 2015 after Morocco rejected the Afcon finals and Kenya failed to host Chan, Caf inquired whether we could host but we couldn't. If we get more stadiums, we can host Afcon tourney soon," he added.

Problems solved?

Magogo says among other benefits, the stadium will save Fufa from the fans' pitch invasion Caf fines, overfilling of the stadium and avoiding the ticket mess witnessed at Namboole recently.

The project will last for five years and will be executed in phases. The project source of funding shall be majorly from Fifa as well as other Fufa partners and stake holders.

"The Kabaka blessed the request of a football stadium and we shall offer the necessary support to this project. We believe locals are going to be the first to benefit from it," Mayiga revealed.

