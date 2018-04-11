Kenya: Probe Expired Drug Sale Saga at Kemsa

editorial

The revelation that some employees of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) have been colluding with rogue business people to sell expired drugs is horrifying. Expired drugs are lethal. It is, therefore, extremely heartless for employees of a State corporation -- those employed by taxpayers and are in the know -- to engage in such activities that endanger people's lives.

The revelation of this hazardous trade has, however, also opened the lid on a veritable problem about drug procurement and management.

Ideally, Kemsa should never hold expired stocks because the demand for supplies is endless. Public health facilities are in dire need of medicines all the time.

EXCESS STOCKS

If there is one problem that afflicts the facilities, it is lack of medication and other consumables. And it is the duty of Kemsa to supply the drugs. At no time, therefore, should Kemsa hold excess stocks -- whatever it receives should be quickly dispatched to the facilities.

Second, Kemsa staff are fully aware of the regulations on drugs. They know what ought to be done when drugs expire. It is an abuse of professional and ethical conduct when they resort to retailing expired drugs.

Third, Kemsa must give a proper account of how it handles drugs. According to the 2016/17 report by the Auditor-General Edward Ouko, Kemsa had included in its stocks expired drugs valued at Sh11.7 billion. This is frightening. Why would it hold that kind of stock?

INVESTIGATIONS

Does the agency over-buy, purchasing huge stocks it does not need? Is that not an avenue for rent-seeking, vendor-driven purchase? Curiously, Kemsa is owed huge sums of money by county and national governments, amounts which it has failed to recover.

In the immediate term, the police, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and other relevant agencies must aggressively take up this matter and conduct thorough investigations to establish the goings-on at Kemsa.

Any employee found to have engaged in the illegal trade of expired drugs must be seized and punished while Kemsa's systems have to be streamlined in a bid to end stocking of expired drugs.