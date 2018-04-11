analysis

Kampala — Uganda's banking industry appears to be heading towards tougher times again, according to the industry executives.This is owed slow private sector credit growth, volatile trading security market and the declining interest rates amidst the talk of recovery of the economy.

"2018 is going to be a tough year, there's no doubt. If you look at the yield curve ... it is in the unchartered territory," Stanbic Bank's Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire, told journalists as he announced his bank's financial performance at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 28.

"Banks in this country have never had a Central Bank Rate of 9% (as it is at the moment). It is a good thing for the economy (as interest rates will drop) but it is very hard for banks to make money."

Mweheire said 2018 is also likely to be a challenging one and that banks will have to do something else to make money and grow their profits.

Bank of Uganda had already warned that commercial banks are likely to tighten requirements for securing loans as they move towards implementing stricter provisioning standards required under the International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS9) that came into force in January, this year.

Stanbic Bank which recorded a third of the industry's profitability saw its net profit grow by merely 5% to Shs200bn last year, up from Shs191bn in 2016 and Shs 170bn in 2015.

Executives Stanbic said profits declined mainly because of slow private sector credit uptake, decline in yield returns on government securities as well as the continuous decline in interest rates.

Similarly, the bank's net interest income fell by 6% to Shs353bn, down from Shs 376bn in 2016 and Shs 311bn in 2015 due to a reduction in interest rates.

However, the bank's non-interest income grew with the same margin to Shs 283bn, up from Shs 267bn and 221bn during the same period under review.

Interestingly, the bankannounced an increase in dividend payout to shareholders to Shs90bn compared with Shs 60bn in 2016 and Shs 40bn in 2015, a move seen to impress its shareholders.

Meanwhile, DFCU Bank saw its net profit nearly triple to Shs127bn as at the end of last year, up from Shs46.27bn in 2016 and Shs 37bn in 2015 amidst increase in Non-Performing Loans.

The superb performance was mainly driven by acquisition of Crane Bank last year, growth in interest on loans and advances, fees and commissions and loan recoveries.The bank's NPL's, however, nearly doubled from Shs58.38bn in 2016 to Shs96.68bn last year.

Data from the central bank shows that the CBR fell to 9.5% as at the end of last year and to 9% in February this year - the lowest since 2011 when Inflation Targeting Lite (ITL) was introduced to tame inflation that had jumped to 30%, the highest since 1993 - down from 12%in December 2016. Yields on government securities - treasury bills and bonds - also fell from an average of 15% to 9% during the same period under review.

As a consequence, interest rates declined from an average of 22.7% in December 2016 to 20.3% in December last year, with Stanbic Bank charging the lowest interest rate in the market at 17% per annum.

But even as the interest rates reduced, the private sector credit uptake grew by merely two percentage points to 5.9% as individuals and companies involved in the production of goods and services as well as individuals shied away from taking up loans.

The private sector executives The Independent has talked to attribute this to low demand for products and services following the political turmoil in South Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo--two of Uganda's major export destinations.

Overall industry performance

Overall, the banking industry recorded a 10% growth in net profit to Shs 673bn for the year ended last December, up from Shs 611bn in 2016 excluding Crane Bank and Shs 541bn in 2015, according to Bank of Uganda. Uganda currently boasts of 25 commercial banks.

The industry's deposits grew by 12% to Shs 18.2trillion last year, up from Shs16.2trillion and Shs 14.2 trillion during the same period under review.

This is the same trend with loans and advances that increased to Shs 11.7trillion last year, up from Shs11.5trillion in 2016 and Shs10.8trillion in 2015.The Non -Performing Loans fell to 4.9% from 10.5% and 5.3% during the same period under review.

Going forward

Suzan Khaiza, a financial advisor working with the Kampala Serena Hotel told The Independent in an interview that the current economic conditions show the need for banks to bemore innovative and come up with new products that suit different categories of customers.

"Our banks seem to have relaxed coming with new products," she said, "They need to be more creative, coming up with products like those targeting students, ladies, small savings groups, among others."

Mweheire said the banking sector now needs to leverage technology, data, customer centricity, diversity, and optimizing accessibility to their services to stir their profit growth.He reiterated that Stanbic Bank is finalizing a plan to become a Bank Holding Company (BHC), a step that would enable it venture into other niches such as real estate and brokerage and grow its profits.The bank has already made an application and awaits the central bank's approval.

On the upside, Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, said in his Monetary Policy Statement on Feb 13 that there are indications of a revival in private investment activity reflected in the recovery of foreign direct investment, which grew by 18.5 % in 2017 compared to the decline of 30.5% recorded in 2016. Mutebile pointed out the improvement in shilling credit extension recorded at 10.8% in December 2017 compared to 7.9% in December 2016; and increased imports of raw materials and capital goods, which grew by 17.4% compared to a decline of 21.1% in the period under review.

He said economic growth for FY2017/18 is projected to be in the range of 5.0-5.5%, signalling a positive payoff for the current stimulatory monetary policy.