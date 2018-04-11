Tanzania: Vice President to Represent President Magufuli in a Common Wealth Meeting

Dar es Salaam — Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan will represent President John Magufuli in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be held in London from April 16 to 20.

This was revealed by British High Commissioner to Tanzania Mr Sarah Cooke during a Press Conference held at her office on Tuesday April 10.

The meeting will bring together 53 heads of government and representatives from common wealth countries' to discuss key issues under the theme of 'Towards a Common Future'.

Commenting on the Commonowealth meeting, Ms Cooke further revealed that the meeting will focus on delivering a fairer and more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, at least 40 young female students from Unubini and Tandale Primary Schools were invited at the British High Commissioner's residence to Tanzania to receive mentorship and advice on leadership from influential and successful women in the country.

The selected young female students are the beneficiaries of Msichana Initiative Girls Clubs which aims at empowering young females. The initiative is funded by the British high commissioner's office.

The Tuesday's event, known as 'Commonwealth Big Lunch' was the culmination of events organized by the British High Commission in the country ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled to be held in London from April 16-20.

Speaking to reporters shortly after receiving the Award, Ms Paul said she was determined to reach more young girls and women across the county and Commonwealth.

"To begin with, I have already surveyed primary schools in Lindi, Mtwara, Kilimanjaro, Coastal regions to build awareness in young females to overcome gender related challenges," she said.

Also speaking at the event was, Ms Rebeca Gyumi, a founder and Executive Director of Msichana Initiative who also recently received the Human Rights Defender Award from the United Kingdom Government, she stated "We will not consider ourselves successful until we have reached every girl. We do not want to leave anyone behind,"

She added "I am happy to see young girls sharing their dreams and aspirations with some of the most remarkable women in Tanzania,"

Furthermore, Tumaini Omari (14), a standard seven student from Tandale Primary School thanked the British high commission and other participating stakeholders for organizing the mentorship programme, saying she was optimistic that the knowledge would inspire her to achieve her ambitions of becoming a successful female leader in the future.