11 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Records 1,315 Armed Robberies, 392 Kidnappings in Four Years

By Odita Sunday

Between 2014 till date, a total of 1,315 armed robbery attacks, 359 cult-related cases and 392 kidnapping cases were recorded in Lagos State, the state's Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, has revealed.

Edgal said many arrests of suspected criminals have been made and prosecutions are ongoing. The police boss made the startling disclosure at the inaugural edition of the Lagos State Security Summit held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island. He said the activities of the Badoo cult group that was prevalent in Ikorodu axis of the state as well as militancy along the riverine communities have been degraded.

Edgal said this feat was possible because of the massive assistance extended to security forces by the state government through consistent donation and funding of security equipment.

The police boss who gave an overview of crime statistics in the state, based the success on the community policing and security partnership he put in place upon assumption of office. The CP however advocated the deepening of intelligence-led policing, involvement of traditional leaders in security architecture and investment in training of security personnel to bring about efficiency.

On his part, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, advocated the concept of collective vigilance whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles and relationships to stay ahead of all form of violent crimes such as terrorism, cyber and transnational organized crimes.

He said the concept had become imperative in view of the vulnerability of the State to various security threats due to continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country into Lagos on a daily basis.

Ambode, who was represented by chairman of the State's Security Trust Fund, Oye Hassan-Odukale, said since assumption of office, his administration had been implementing its cardinal programs built on the tripod of security, infrastructural development and poverty alleviation.

