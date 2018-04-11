10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Says to Count On Youth to Develop Province

Sumbe — The coastal Cuanza Sul province Governor Eusebio de Brito Texeira said Tuesday in Sumbe that he will count on Youth participation as a spring board that will lead to major social, political and economic transformations in the province.

The governor, who was speaking at a meeting with a group of young people affiliated to the Youth City Council, during the April / Youth day, said that young people should contribute to the development of the province for the well-being of the population.

He said that for the province's growth, it is necessary to join synergies, listen to opinions, since there are many problems that afflict society and young people are a part of this situation, therefore, "we have to set goals to solve this situation," he said.

According to Eusebio Teixeira, these meetings should be held on a monthly basis so that the messages can flow and the society is aware of what is being done.

For Henriques Xambula, of the Municipal Youth Council, he considered it important to hold the meeting with the governor, since many doubts that had hovered within the Youth was dispelled.

