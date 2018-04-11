10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié Needs 40 Megawatts of Energy

Catabola — The central Bié province needs 40 megawatts of electrical energy to cater to boost the industrial sector, the provincial governor Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto said Tuesday.

The governor was speaking to Angop in Catabola municipality, 52 Km east from Cuito city.

He reassured that the situation will be overcome after Lauca dam, northern Malanje province, starts supplying power in November.

He said that the municipalities of Catabola and Camacupa (52 and 82 km east) will also benefit from electrical power from Laúca early 2019, to revive the industrial sector in those communities.

The province's capital city of Cuito receives about four megawatts of energy from Gove dam (Bié) and thermal station installed in Kaluapanda, 10 km south of city, built in 2013.

The undertaking cost USD 28 million.

Laúca dam is expected to generate 2.070 Megawatts of power to connect the country's regions of north, centre and south.

The USD 4.5 billion construction work of this project started in 2012.

