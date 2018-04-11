Nigeria: Petroleum Products Top 45 Vessels Expected At Lagos Ports

No fewer than 45 vessels are expected to berth at Lagos ports in two weeks, with 15 of such vessels laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.Vessels statistics released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday showed that some of the vessels are expected to arrive today and tomorrow.

The massive importation of petroleum products is expected to bring relief to the ordeals of petroleum consumers who have been wasting useful man-hours to queue for fuel at filling stations.

Other products expected in the country through Lagos ports include; fish, fertiliser, general cargo, soya beans, sugar, wheat and ethanol.The NPA statistics revealed that another 10 vessels laden with petrol and base oil have been waiting to berth at the ports, but were yet to be cleared as Customs release is not yet applicable (CRNAPP).However, four motor vessels are also awaiting berth.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman has expressed her determination to support the completion of all deep seaport projects across the country, considering their potential to the future maritime activities of the nation.

According to her, the early completion of the project would not only facilitate operational efficiency in the nation's maritime system but would also further strengthen the Federal Government's policy of the Ease of Doing Business.

Usman spoke yesterday when the management of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) led by its Acting Director General, Chidi Izuwah paid her a working visit in her office.

She restated the need to fast track the nation's navigational channels, so as to accommodate bigger vessels, which would generate more revenue to the country and improve trade facilitation in the sub region.

Usman further stated that plans are almost being concluded for the business model meant for the Lilypond Terminal, as part of management's resolve for improved service delivery in the terminals and charged all concerned with the working document for the review of the terminal's agreement to speed up the processes that would allow for the swift consideration and possible approval for a five-year renewal being sought by Lilypond.

However, Izuwah applauded the numerous positive changes the maritime sub-sector has witnessed since the assumption of office of the NPA boss. The director general lauded the reforms in the Port Industry which dates back to 2006 and stated that the ICRC management was willing to support that the drive towards ensuring the growth witnessed this far is guarded to the latter in view of the economic benefits to the nation at large.