11 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Petroleum Products Top 45 Vessels Expected At Lagos Ports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulaimon Salau

No fewer than 45 vessels are expected to berth at Lagos ports in two weeks, with 15 of such vessels laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.Vessels statistics released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday showed that some of the vessels are expected to arrive today and tomorrow.

The massive importation of petroleum products is expected to bring relief to the ordeals of petroleum consumers who have been wasting useful man-hours to queue for fuel at filling stations.

Other products expected in the country through Lagos ports include; fish, fertiliser, general cargo, soya beans, sugar, wheat and ethanol.The NPA statistics revealed that another 10 vessels laden with petrol and base oil have been waiting to berth at the ports, but were yet to be cleared as Customs release is not yet applicable (CRNAPP).However, four motor vessels are also awaiting berth.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman has expressed her determination to support the completion of all deep seaport projects across the country, considering their potential to the future maritime activities of the nation.

According to her, the early completion of the project would not only facilitate operational efficiency in the nation's maritime system but would also further strengthen the Federal Government's policy of the Ease of Doing Business.

Usman spoke yesterday when the management of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) led by its Acting Director General, Chidi Izuwah paid her a working visit in her office.

She restated the need to fast track the nation's navigational channels, so as to accommodate bigger vessels, which would generate more revenue to the country and improve trade facilitation in the sub region.

Usman further stated that plans are almost being concluded for the business model meant for the Lilypond Terminal, as part of management's resolve for improved service delivery in the terminals and charged all concerned with the working document for the review of the terminal's agreement to speed up the processes that would allow for the swift consideration and possible approval for a five-year renewal being sought by Lilypond.

However, Izuwah applauded the numerous positive changes the maritime sub-sector has witnessed since the assumption of office of the NPA boss. The director general lauded the reforms in the Port Industry which dates back to 2006 and stated that the ICRC management was willing to support that the drive towards ensuring the growth witnessed this far is guarded to the latter in view of the economic benefits to the nation at large.

Nigeria

Physically Challenged Athletes Rescue Nigeria At Commonwealth Games

What able-bodied Nigerian athletes have failed to do, their physically challenged counterparts accomplished yesterday at… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.