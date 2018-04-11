10 April 2018

Africa: Esperance Crowned Champions With Three Games to Spare

Esperance have claimed the 2017/2018 Tunisia Premier League title with three games to spare.

The 'Blood & Gold' completed a successful defence of the title after a lone goal victory over mid-placed Metlaoui on Sunday (8 April 2018) in Rades with Algerian Youcef Belaili scoring the only goal.

The victory took Esperance's tally to 56 points from 23 games, 12 more than second rivals Club Africain, who were held to a 1-1 away to US Ben Guerdane at the weekend.

The feat counts title number 28 for Esperance, making them unarguably the most successful club in the history of the Tunisian top flight. Club Africain has won the title 13 times, three shy of Etoile du Sahel.

Esperance are also involved in continental action and are housed in Group A of the Total CAF Champions League alongside Al Ahly (Egypt), Township Rollers (Botswana) and Kampala City Council Authority (Uganda).

