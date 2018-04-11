Angola: Rains Fall Irregularities Affect Agricultural Production in Ombadja

Ombadja — Despite the rains that are currently falling in the municipality of Ombadja, southern Cunene province, the forecast for the harvest of the 2018 agricultural season may be poor due to the interregnum of rainfall in the vegetative phase of planting.

This fact was stressed by the municipal director of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ombadja, Joaquim Júnior Lázaro.

The official also said that this year could be considered an atypical year because the region has experienced a prolonged drought. The rains started in November 2017 and had an interregnum of three months.

According to the official, the meteorological indicators of the municipality indicate near 250 millimeters of precipitation with a marked irregularity and poor distribution, that is, insufficient quantities for the crop of the main cereals.