10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rains Fall Irregularities Affect Agricultural Production in Ombadja

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ombadja — Despite the rains that are currently falling in the municipality of Ombadja, southern Cunene province, the forecast for the harvest of the 2018 agricultural season may be poor due to the interregnum of rainfall in the vegetative phase of planting.

This fact was stressed by the municipal director of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ombadja, Joaquim Júnior Lázaro.

The official also said that this year could be considered an atypical year because the region has experienced a prolonged drought. The rains started in November 2017 and had an interregnum of three months.

According to the official, the meteorological indicators of the municipality indicate near 250 millimeters of precipitation with a marked irregularity and poor distribution, that is, insufficient quantities for the crop of the main cereals.

Angola

Siamese Babies Die After Unviable Separation

The Siamese babies, who were hospitalized at the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, died Sunday, 8 April six days… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.