Angola: President Predicts Increased Relations With Egypt

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday said he hoped that Angola and Egypt will continue to build the existing relations to develop their peoples.

According to a press release from the Civil Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, the desire is expressed in a message of congratulations João Lourenço sent to Abdel Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi on his recent re-election to the post of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In the message, João Lourenço considered the vote that allowed the re-election as a clear demonstration that the government's work under Abdel Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi deserves approval by Egyptian people.

Al-Sisi, 65, was elected with a margin of 97 percent of the vote for a second four-year term in elections held on 26, 27 and 28 March.

Abdel Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi came for first time to power in 2014.