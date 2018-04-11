11 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Soccer Fan Stabbed

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 23-year-old Chelsea fan from Plumtree is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was stabbed following a misunderstanding over English Premier Soccer results.

Casper Ndlovu (22) of Dingumuzi Village allegedly stabbed Consider Sibanda of Gasaza area once on the left side of his chest with a kitchen knife. Ndlovu was allegedly incensed by Sibanda's "excessive celebration" when Chelsea scored against West Ham United on Sunday.

He followed him to a bar and stabbed him hours after the match ended on a 1-1 scoreline. The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sunday at Siphosenkosi Bar at Dingumuzi Business Centre.

A patron, Mr Nicholas Ncube, said the two got into a heated argument after one of the soccer teams had scored.

"The two men were drinking beer while watching soccer at Siphosenkosi Bar at around 5pm," he said. "Sibanda celebrated a goal scored by César Azpilicueta for Chelsea and this did not go down well with Ndlovu, who supports West Ham. Ndlovu told him to leave the bar, but he refused".

Mr Ncube said at around 10pm, Ndlovu returned to the bar and attacked Sibanda with a kitchen knife and fled the scene.

Sibanda bled profusely before collapsing and was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital from where he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he is admitted.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the attempted murder incident.

Zimbabwe

118 Political Parties Register for Polls

At least 118 political parties have so far registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to participate in the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.