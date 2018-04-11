Cameroon: Epervier - A Case of Law against Justice.

Following the article "Les Fils du Centre et du Sud sont -ils Maudit" du Quotidien L'Epervier and a list of high profile members of the Biya's government who have betrayed the president, the article talked about everything but accountability and the law and where do the buck stops. The Article itself reeks of contempt for the law and notion of accountability.

Bringing a list of 12 people, be them from the Center or the Southern region of Cameroon who have "betrayed" the president does not dispense the president for explaining himself as to why he trusted these people in the first place. If he did just because of tribalism, he shows himself to be a naïve person because coming from the same tribe is not a guarantee for integrity, therefore basic prudence and common sense dictate that these people be seriously vetted before being appointed to jobs managing large amount of state resources on his behalf.

The reality is that through his power of appointment, he did empower those people to manage the fund they now stand accused of embezzling. For a man who has built a career on patience and competence, the president seems surprisingly clumsy when it comes to pick members of his administration, and oblivious of their costs. This attitude makes it difficult to make the difference between bad will and bad management.

This actually paint a picture of the Cameroonian's administration as a place where anything that its members are not quite supposed to do might be done as a personal favor, perhaps dressed up as an act of friendship or loyalty. In practice, these kinds of behavior blur the lines where public money and resources are used as personal privileges.

And yet, the president is suing them through the case of the Epervier for people he nominated and did enjoy his trust. At least, the president himself should be a witness for the prosecution. Publicly, the president behaves as if he is above the fray but he is in charge of an administration and the buck stops with him. Thus, these cases of corruption look largely self-inflicted and could have easily been avoided. Now, all these people are suddenly in need of very good lawyers so does the president in a normal country of course.

Epervier demonstrate the subtleties between justice and the law. Ways in which Law is the body of rules that govern a society, while justice is a standard of morality that determines what is right and what is wrong. Indeed, most people would agree that the role of law is to achieve justice, however justice is a term, which can only be defined subjectively; it relates to an individual's moral standpoints. In this case, it is not hard to see that everybody is wrong and that is the real problem.

PhD, Spokesman of the CL2P