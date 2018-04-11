Zimbabwe: Harare Re-Advertises Town Clerk Post

Harare has re-advertised the coveted post of town clerk after the Local Government Board rejected its three shortlisted candidates.

The city indicated that it wants someone who is a game changer and fresh thinker who can turn around its fortunes.

Council last week resolved to take a two-pronged approach of challenging the Local Government Board at the Constitutional Court for rejecting all three candidates it submitted for the position, while proceeding with the hunt for a new candidate.

The council argued that it did not have to submit names to the Local Government Board, saying the requirement was unconstitutional.

MDC-T legislator Dr Tapuwa Mashakada led the shortlist after scoring 1 534 points in interviews ahead of Dr Cainos Chingombe and Gweru town clerk Mrs Elizabeth Gwatipedza, who scored 1 394 points and 1 228 points, respectively.

The Local Government Board felt that the trio did not qualify for the post.

In the new advert, the city said the town clerk was the chief executive and the position existed to provide overall leadership in the provision of service delivery, stakeholder management and good corporate governance in line with stakeholder expectations.

It also said the post came with a lot of pressure and required an individual who could drive the city's renewal and turnaround strategy.

"The successful candidate shall be on a renewable performance-based contract and this is appraised on an annual basis," said the city council.

"A regulated executive remuneration package amounting to $10 475 per month will be applicable to the successful candidate."

In 2016, council appointed Mr James Mushore to the post, but just a few hours after it announced his appointment, Government rescinded the decision because the local authority flouted procedures of appointment as laid out in the Urban Councils' Act.

Since then, successive efforts to fill the position have been unsuccessful, with council clashing with the board and angry councillors accusing it of politicking and unprofessionalism on its latest decision.

Business Committee chairperson Cllr Peter Moyo said the reasons given by the board were not convincing and proposed that council advertise the post internally.

Environment Management Committee chairperson Cllr Herbert Gomba doubted the credibility of the board, while Human Resources and General Purposes chairperson Cllr Wellington Chikombo said the board should be challenged in court.