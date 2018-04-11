Photo: ANC

The late Winnie Mandela.

Tributes honouring South Africa's fearless freedom fighter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela continue to pour in, with the Sadc Parliamentary Forum deputy president and Zimbabwean legislator Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday conveying her deep sense of sorrow on the passing on of the struggle icon.

According to information on the Sadc PF's website, the forum's major aim is "to provide a platform for parliaments and parliamentarians to promote and improve regional integration in the region, through parliamentary involvement".

Madikizela-Mandela was a gallant fighter and former wife to South Africa's founding president Nelson Mandela, who has befittingly been called the Mother of the Nation, died on Easter Monday aged 81.

Senator Mutsvangwa, who is also the chairperson of Zimbabwe Women's Parliamentary Caucus and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, in a statement to The Herald, described Madikizela-Mandela as "the greatest" and "a shared icon of the struggle".

The legislator met Madikizela-Mandela in June 2012 at an ANC National Policy Conference in Midrand, South Africa.

In her condolence message, Senator Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe in particular, and the whole Sadc region, "join our sister nation of South Africa in mourning Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, our shared icon of the struggle against colonialism, entrenched racism and apartheid".

The Sadc PF deputy president also celebrated Madikizela-Mandela's selfless leadership saying: "Winnie was a fearless torch-bearer of the fight against the vices that sought to dominate others as they stood in the way of collective human progress. She was a fierce fighter, who was banished, imprisoned, tortured and vilified."

Despite the banishment and humiliation at the hands of the architects of the apartheid system, Madikizela-Mandela remained a beacon of hope that South Africa, and Africa as a whole would be free from oppression.

"She kept the soul of the national liberation movement aflame for 27 years, inspiring the multitudes, and galvanising the conscience of the world in the confrontation against a crime against humanity," reads Senator Mutsvangwa's statement.

She said Madikizela-Mandela fought for everyone, and was always with the people: "She showed that the burning flame of patriotic fervour knows no bounds of gender, creed, colour, religion or class."

Senator Mutsvangwa also paid tribute to the woman who spoke her mind, suffered and sacrificed all, and called on Zimbabweans and the Sadc region to celebrate Madikizela-Mandela's awesome life: "Her story and life has many narratives. She demonstrated what it means to stand by a spouse even in the bleakest of circumstances!

"She took the integrity, duty and pride of the family as a social unit to a sublime level as she grappled with an enforced lifelong single motherhood."

"Truly awesome! Winnie is a source of marvel and inspiration! A life worthy of all celebration and homage in the annals of the shared history of Southern Africa. She makes the epic sacrifices of the militant 1970s Soweto Generation of the venerated Samora Moises Machel all that poignant and worthwhile," reads the statement.

Sadc PF deputy president Mutsvangwa's tribute follows numerous messages of condolence from a diverse range of people across the globe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), Zanu-PF Women's League and women activists have already mourned Madikizela- Mandela.

The struggle icon will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park, north of Sandton, on Saturday this week. .