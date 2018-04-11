Eritrea: Exemplary Vegetable Farmer in Biet-Gebriel

Mendefera — Mr. Berhe Gebreselasie who is engaged in vegetable and fruits farming at the Biet-Gebriel administrative area, Adi-Quala sub-zone, is having significant influence on farmers in the area.

The agricultural experts in the area indicated that the success of the exemplary farmer emanates from the implementation of the professional advice he receives on the ground. They also said the water pump that he was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture is also significantly contributing in the development of his farming activity.

Mr. Kidane Leake, seeds development expert, said that the Ministry of Agriculture has provided water pumps to 10 farmers with a view to develop irrigation farming in the area and that Mr. Berhe is one of the farmers that has registered praiseworthy vegetable and fruits farming activity.

In the Adi-Quala sub-zone there are over 300 vegetable and fruits farmers.