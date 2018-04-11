10 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Exemplary Vegetable Farmer in Biet-Gebriel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — Mr. Berhe Gebreselasie who is engaged in vegetable and fruits farming at the Biet-Gebriel administrative area, Adi-Quala sub-zone, is having significant influence on farmers in the area.

The agricultural experts in the area indicated that the success of the exemplary farmer emanates from the implementation of the professional advice he receives on the ground. They also said the water pump that he was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture is also significantly contributing in the development of his farming activity.

Mr. Kidane Leake, seeds development expert, said that the Ministry of Agriculture has provided water pumps to 10 farmers with a view to develop irrigation farming in the area and that Mr. Berhe is one of the farmers that has registered praiseworthy vegetable and fruits farming activity.

In the Adi-Quala sub-zone there are over 300 vegetable and fruits farmers.

Eritrea

Committee Eyes Resuming Ethio-Eritrea People to People Ties

While the Ethiopian government's repeated calls for dialogue failed to get positive response from the regime in Asmara,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.