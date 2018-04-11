10 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Water and Soil Conservation Activities

Mendefera — Residents of four villages in Endagergis administrative area have conducted extensive water and soil conservation popular campaign, reports indicate.

Stating that the popular campaign which has been conducted in Adi-Ragudi, Kudo-Himbash and Adi-Siyabo starting from last March included construction of terraces, the Administrator of the Endagergis town Mr. Yebyo, pointed that 21 km terraces have been constructed.

In similar vein, residents of Adi Kotoyo in Endagergis administrative area have taken initiative to alleviate potable water scarcity.

Adi Koyota which is part of the Daero Kun'at administrative area in the Adi Kuala sub zone, is located 2km west of the Adi Kuala town.

Eritrea

