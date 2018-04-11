11 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi Needs More Foreign Investors - President Mutharika

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fostina Mkandawire

Lilongwe — The State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday called for more foreign investors to invest in the country assuring them of a conducive economic environment.

The president was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, when he had an audience with Norwegian Minister of International Development, Nikolai Astrup, who is in the country on a four day business trip.

Mutharika said among other things that would attract foreign investors is the fact that the country's economy is now stable, as inflation and interest rates have reduced.

Adding that the Gross Domestic Income is expected to increase from 7 percent to 8 percent, saying this was reason enough for investors to come into the country to partner with the government in different developmental sectors.

He said areas that investors can explore include the infrastructural and Agricultural sector especially equipping farmers with skills to enhance their farming skills.

He commended the Norwegian government for their continued support to the Malawian government specially with the social cash transfer that helps the rural populace.

"The bilateral relationship existing between the Norwegian and Malawian government is of paramount importance to the people of Malawi and I advise them to explore further in other areas that they can invest in," he said.

The Norwegian Minister of International Development Nikolai Astrup said he was in the country to appreciate the development projects that Norway is implementing in the country especially in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health and good governance.

He added that his official trip to Malawi was vital as the Norwegian government is looking into developmental areas that they can further partner with the Malawian government to further their bilateral ties.

"We want to explore further on how to further support the economy and how to make long term partnership with the country," he said.

Astrup said Norway placed much emphasis on Macro economy, especially empowering the rural populace with long term sustainable ways of improving their lives.

Since 1998, the Royal Norwegian Embassy has been a firm development partner to the government of Malawi recently, Norway's collaboration with Malawi has been categorized as a long term strategic cooperation.

Malawi

No One Will Die of Hunger in the Country - VP Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says government is making all efforts to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.