Lilongwe — The State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday called for more foreign investors to invest in the country assuring them of a conducive economic environment.

The president was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, when he had an audience with Norwegian Minister of International Development, Nikolai Astrup, who is in the country on a four day business trip.

Mutharika said among other things that would attract foreign investors is the fact that the country's economy is now stable, as inflation and interest rates have reduced.

Adding that the Gross Domestic Income is expected to increase from 7 percent to 8 percent, saying this was reason enough for investors to come into the country to partner with the government in different developmental sectors.

He said areas that investors can explore include the infrastructural and Agricultural sector especially equipping farmers with skills to enhance their farming skills.

He commended the Norwegian government for their continued support to the Malawian government specially with the social cash transfer that helps the rural populace.

"The bilateral relationship existing between the Norwegian and Malawian government is of paramount importance to the people of Malawi and I advise them to explore further in other areas that they can invest in," he said.

The Norwegian Minister of International Development Nikolai Astrup said he was in the country to appreciate the development projects that Norway is implementing in the country especially in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health and good governance.

He added that his official trip to Malawi was vital as the Norwegian government is looking into developmental areas that they can further partner with the Malawian government to further their bilateral ties.

"We want to explore further on how to further support the economy and how to make long term partnership with the country," he said.

Astrup said Norway placed much emphasis on Macro economy, especially empowering the rural populace with long term sustainable ways of improving their lives.

Since 1998, the Royal Norwegian Embassy has been a firm development partner to the government of Malawi recently, Norway's collaboration with Malawi has been categorized as a long term strategic cooperation.