11 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Meets Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets today and is expected to discuss a number of issues as the ruling party prepares for general elections set for July.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting.

"The Zanu-PF Secretary of Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu is advising all Politburo members that there shall be an Ordinary Session on Wednesday 11th April, 2018 at the party headquarters in Harare, commencing 1000hrs," he said.

"All members are expected to attend.

"We will not disclose our agenda, but yes we are meeting tomorrow."

The party is already gearing for elections, with provinces submitting curriculum vitaes for aspiring candidates to the party headquarters in Harare on Monday in preparation for the primary elections on May 5.

The ruling party is also in the process of verifying its cells.

Zanu-PF is set to unveil its 2018 election manifesto on Saturday, outlining its vision and aspirations for the nation.

President Mnangagwa is the ruling party's presidential candidate and has since pledged a free, fair and transparent election that will be monitored by the international community.

Government has since approved a list of the observers.

Zimbabwe

118 Political Parties Register for Polls

At least 118 political parties have so far registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to participate in the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.