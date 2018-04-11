The Zanu-PF Politburo meets today and is expected to discuss a number of issues as the ruling party prepares for general elections set for July.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting.

"The Zanu-PF Secretary of Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu is advising all Politburo members that there shall be an Ordinary Session on Wednesday 11th April, 2018 at the party headquarters in Harare, commencing 1000hrs," he said.

"All members are expected to attend.

"We will not disclose our agenda, but yes we are meeting tomorrow."

The party is already gearing for elections, with provinces submitting curriculum vitaes for aspiring candidates to the party headquarters in Harare on Monday in preparation for the primary elections on May 5.

The ruling party is also in the process of verifying its cells.

Zanu-PF is set to unveil its 2018 election manifesto on Saturday, outlining its vision and aspirations for the nation.

President Mnangagwa is the ruling party's presidential candidate and has since pledged a free, fair and transparent election that will be monitored by the international community.

Government has since approved a list of the observers.