10 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The meetings have discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and the three countries.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has assured Sudan position of continuing participation in the Arab Alliance and the country's readiness to boost the efforts aimed for restoring stability in sister Yemen.

The meeting also discussed Sudan participation in the coming Arab summit, scheduled on April 15 in Saudi Arabia hoping that the summit will succeed in solving the Arab differences, meeting the aspirations of the region's peoples and bolstering the Arab solidarity.

Egypt

Al-Sisi Should End Rights Abuses

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi should prioritize reforms to end serious human rights violations during his… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.