Egypt: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The meetings have discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and the three countries.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has assured Sudan position of continuing participation in the Arab Alliance and the country's readiness to boost the efforts aimed for restoring stability in sister Yemen.

The meeting also discussed Sudan participation in the coming Arab summit, scheduled on April 15 in Saudi Arabia hoping that the summit will succeed in solving the Arab differences, meeting the aspirations of the region's peoples and bolstering the Arab solidarity.