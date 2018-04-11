Zimbabwe: Chamisa Clears Air On Nkomo Museum Visit

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader, Nelson Chamisa has attempted to clear the air on his remarks at the MDC Alliance Bulawayo rally that he is the first national leader to visit the late nationalist, Joshua Nkomo's Nkululame home since his death in 1999.

In a statement today, Chamisa dismissed what he said were distortions and lies from the public media around his visit to the Joshua Nkomo museum former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda's home saying the truth will be revealed in the fullness of time.

"I also noted that there have been outright distortions, lies and spin around my visit to the Joshua Nkomo museum and my meeting with Jabulani. Yet lies have temporary legs and the truth shall be revealed in the fullness of time," said Chamisa.

He added that he met Sibanda for one and half hours during which they shared their aspirations and vision for the future of Zimbabwe.

"For one and half hours while at his home, we shared our aspirations and the vision for the future of the country that both of us so much love. At the end, we discovered we shared the same passion for a future with multiple possibilities for the people of Zimbabwe," added Chamisa.

The public media had a field day over Chamisa's remarks that he visited Nkomo's house, with the late nationalist's son Sibangilizwe saying the youthful politician only visited the Museum which is a public place.

"There is nothing like that. Chamisa went to the Matsheumhlope house, which is now a museum, at the invitation of the chief executive officer of the Joshua Nkomo Foundation, Mr Jabulani Hadebe. None of the family members knew about his visit

"I live in the Pelandaba house and it is a lie that he met any of the family members unless he came here as a ghost. In actual fact, I have never met Chamisa in my life," said Sibangilizwe.

Sibanda on the other is reported to have lashed at Chamisa accusing him of seeking political mileage from him.

"Zimbabweans, I am surprised to see my photos with Chamisa all over the social media. If thus MDC operates there are heading no way I was surprised to see him and his delegates at my house, little did I know that their mission is to portray me as one of them. I couldn't chase them away, All that they said didn't make sense on me.

"I have taken a sabbatical on politics, MDC please don't use my name you could have told me that you were taking my photos for your political mileage I know where I belong. I disassociate myself to whatever story is attached to my Photos," fumed Sibanda.