10 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gigs, Wifi Instigates Students Demo At Hit

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) students, yesterday shut down the usual daily proceedings in protest over what they said is a lack of recreational activities including gigs, DSTV and wireless internet connection in hostels.

In an interview with scores of students who were demonstrating at the institution, they are against an intensive learning programme that has seen them attending lectures from 0800hrs to 1800hrs.

"We are today protesting against some conditions that are not making us happy for example, WIFI is limited, shortage of furniture and our library is so small, it's like a toilet and you expect us to fit in there and produce better results.

"Hapana mafaro (We don't get gigs), No Opening bash and yet you expect no mischief from us. That's why we get pregnant because zvakadhakwa" said one bitter female student.

"We have 10 modules at university level, same as in high school where we used to do 10 subjects, lectures spanning from 8 to 6, who does that... ?" asked another bitter student.

Meanwhile efforts to get an official comment concerning the demonstration were fruitless as there was no word from the school's authorities at the time of publishing.

Below is a video of HIT students protesting at their institution.

