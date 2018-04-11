Angola: Siamese Babies Die After Unviable Separation

Luanda — The Siamese babies, who were hospitalized at the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, died Sunday, 8 April six days after the medical team announced the impossibility of separation surgery for sharing the same heart and liver, said Tuesday, a hospital source.

The director of David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, Francisco Domingos, announced at a recent press conference that such a decision by the medical team, if surgery was not feasible, was following an "imagiological finding" and that the newborns shared the same heart and liver.

The Siamese were born on April 2 at the Augusto Ngangula Maternity, in Luanda, and were transferred to the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital in Luanda.