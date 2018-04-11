10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Siamese Babies Die After Unviable Separation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Siamese babies, who were hospitalized at the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, died Sunday, 8 April six days after the medical team announced the impossibility of separation surgery for sharing the same heart and liver, said Tuesday, a hospital source.

The director of David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, Francisco Domingos, announced at a recent press conference that such a decision by the medical team, if surgery was not feasible, was following an "imagiological finding" and that the newborns shared the same heart and liver.

The Siamese were born on April 2 at the Augusto Ngangula Maternity, in Luanda, and were transferred to the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital in Luanda.

Angola

Rainfall Causes Havoc in Luanda

Several flooded homes, falling tree branches and traffic jam are among the consequences caused by the rain that hit… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.