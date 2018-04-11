Sierra Leone: UBA Launches Mobile Banking APP

The United Bank for Africa -UBA Sierra Leone- yesterday, April 9th officially launched their mobile banking application to ensure easy, safe and quality banking for their customers in the country.

The application is a robust Mobile Banking Platform with biometric option and 24-hour customer service support and a completely enhanced mobile banking experience.

Speaking during the launch of the media application at their Charlotte Street Head Office, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, Chinedu Obeta, said the bank started operation in 1949 with headquarters in Nigeria.

He said since then, the bank has grown with so many branches in over 19 African countries and the only African bank with presence in America, United Kingdom and France, adding that recently the bank (UBA PLC), announced that its London subsidiary has obtained regulatory permission to carry out Wholesale Banking activities in the United Kingdom.

He said they started operation in Sierra Leone in 2008 and that they have succeeded in opening branches in Freetown and in the provinces, disclosing that they have recorded fifty -three thousand customers and that they have sole over three thousand of their banking cards nationwide.

He said in line with the UBA group vision to be the undisputedly leading and dominate financial services institution in Africa with UBA Sierra Leone strategic intent to claim market dominance in 2018, it becomes absolutely necessary that they further provide more innovative and flagship digital products like the mobile application.

He said the application was to further strengthen their position as a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable financial services solutions to their teeming customers across the country.

He said they were poised to leverage on those robust digital-banking channels to drive financial inclusion, especially for the un-banked in the urban and rural part of Sierra Leone in few years from now.

He said the application offers enormous benefits to their customers including instant self-registration debit card, prepaid card or account plus secure pass, biometric fingerprint and facial, transfer money, view statement, download and share receipt banking services and ATM and branches location.

He also disclosed that in the next three months, their mobile banking application would conveniently perform third party transfer from UBA bank account to other bank account holders in Sierra Leone, open bank account, buy airtime and pay bills.

"The mobile app is a convenient, reliable, fast, secure and affordable way to access your UBA account, shop online. The launch of this innovative product demonstrates our culture of excellent customer service and strengthening the emotional bond with our existing customers while reinforcing the UBA brand as your one-step shop for all your financial service transaction," he said.

In his presentation, Head of Digital Banking, David Musa, said UBA mobile banking is the solution for their customers and that it was designed to meet their requirements, adding that their target market was professional.

He said the app is secured, enticing, learnable, flexible, interactive and that it has several security measures protection of their customers account from any internet fraud and advised that people should desist from sharing their password from second party.