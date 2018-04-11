Sierra Leone: NCD Condemns All Forms of Post-Election Violence in Sierra Leone

National Commission for Democracy (NCD) has in a press statement issued on Friday, April 6, condemned all forms of post-election violence in the country.

The commission said they have received news of terrible happenings across the country in relation to post-election violence and that they were perturbed by its scale and magnitude, as that does not portend well for national unity and cohesion.

"In view of the sad reality, the management of NCD in the strongest of terms condemns all forms of post-election violence regardless of perpetrators and victims," the release states.

According to the release, the action has the tendency to wreak havoc on gains already made by the country and that they were worried about the potential of post-election violence to undermine efforts at national unity, a felt need at a time like this, especially after a closely fought election with evidence of division.

"As it stands, all forms of post-election have the tendency to stand in the way of revamping the nation's economy that will stand us in a good stead for national development," the release further states.

The release adds that in view of the negative implications of post-election violence in the country, the management urged that all stakeholders must endeavour to condemn it and take tangible steps in trying to resolve the issues that are inherent in that sad reality that the country was faced with.

"The management of NCD is stating categorically that Sierra Leoneans must not take the law into their own hands, but must be seen to be law abiding and allow state institutions to function in accordance with their mandate," the release adds.

The commission says it viewed happenings in the country as symptomatic of a neglect of civic education and that its revival from a national prospective should be the focus of all and sundry with a need for serious investment in that direction.

'As the national institution that is tasked with this huge responsibility of providing civic education to the masses of people, the peace of this nation is paramount and we continue to appeal to all for peace and unity and to maintain law and order. The management of the National Commission for Democracy and the entire staff would like to take the opportunity to congratulate His Excellency Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio on his elections as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone," the release concluded.