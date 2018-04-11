Sierra Leone: AWOL Congratulates President Bio

-vows to maintain neutrality

The All Walks of Life Development Association (AWOL) has joined other organisations and eminent personalities to congratulate the newly-elected President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) upon winning the presidential run-off election.

The SLPP presidential candidate was declared winner of the March 31 run-off elections by the Chairperson and National Returning Officer of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh, on Wednesday, March 4, after securing 1,319,406 of the valid votes cast, representing 51.81%, while his nearest challenger Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People's Congress (APC) polled 1,227,171 (48.19%).

In 2012, the former military leader contested the presidential election after being put forward by his party but lost to President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Since he took the oath of office, several congratulatory messages have been pouring in from the diplomatic community, organisations, as well as the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

According to a press release signed by AWOL Secretary General, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, the organisation congratulates the people of Sierra Leone for their contribution in ensuring a peaceful election.

They condemned all forms of violence and intimidation against innocent people, personnel of the security forces and members of the All People's Congress (APC), while urging the authorities to halt the ugly post-election incidents.

"The good thing is that throughout these elections we have all tried to maintain the neutrality of AWOL as an apolitical organisation, thanks to the leadership of Amb. Anthony Navo Jnr. We must all consider ourselves as winners because we are one family," the release stated.

The organisation vowed that they would remain to be apolitical and loyal to the country's flag and continue to complement the efforts of the government of the day (regardless of which party is in power) in nation building.

While wishing the new government all the best, AWOL expressed hope that the opposition will remain united and focused, all in the interest of the country.