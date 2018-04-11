Sierra Leone: Govt Reintroduces National Cleaning

The new Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) government has announced the reintroduction of a National Cleaning Day on the first Saturday of every month to ensure that the country, especially the Freetown municipality is clean at all times.

This is not the first time for a national cleaning to be instituted by government. The National Provisional Ruling Council government of Captain Valentine Strasser first introduced a national cleaning day on the last Saturday of every month.

That practice disappeared into thin air just after the National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC) handed over power to a civilian government in 1996.

A press release from State House yesterday stated that the first national cleaning day by the Ministry of Health has been scheduled for Saturday, 5 May, 2018, with people encouraged to participate fully.

Some people have welcomed the reintroduction of the national cleaning day, saying that it would help to make the country very tidy and clean at all times. They expressed hope that it would be sustained for the foreseeable future.

"I am very happy with the reintroduction of a national cleaning day and I only hope it will be sustainable. Rubbish is seen all over the place and the Freetown City Council has done very little to keep the Freetown municipality clean," Mariama Conteh, a trader said.

Also, the government announced that effective Sunday, 15 April, 2018, Sunday trading and commercial activities would commence once again with businesses, trading and commercial enterprises permitted to operate from 12pm to 5pm.

There have been several pleas from traders and members of the public for the reintroduction of Sunday trading, which was halted during the Ebola crisis in 2014 to ensure the prevention of people from contacting the virus.

Ministries, departments and agencies and other public sector institutions are also advised to host all government-related workshops, seminars and conferences at their premises and not hotels.