10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Monday Rainfall Causes Havoc in Luanda

Luanda — Several flooded homes, falling tree branches and traffic jam are among the consequences caused by the rain that hit Luanda province Monday night from around 6 pm until 9 pm.

Poor drainage to facilitate rainwater run off and the existing holes on the roads, was among the causes of traffic jam, Angop learnt during a survey conducted Tuesday morning.

It mentioned the main road of Calemba 2, connecting the municipalities of Viana /Talatona / Kilamba-Kiaxi passing through the Madeira market, as having recorded the main traffic constraints.

Meanwhile, weather experts have warned of more rains in next few hours in the country's capital.

Luanda province has a population estimated at more than six million inhabitants in the municipalities of Luanda, Cacuaco, Belas, Cazenga, Talatona, Kilamba-Kiaxi, Viana, Icolo e Bengo and Quiçama.

