Kenya: Odinga Meets Kabogo But No One Is Impressed

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted former Kiambu governor William Kabogo at his Capitol Hill office to discuss nationhood.

The meet up was however not welcomed by Mr Odinga's online followers after he shared photos of the meeting on Twitter.

Mr Odinga explained that Kabogo had paid him a courtesy call to discuss issues relating to Kenya's journey.

Former Kiambu Governor @honkabogo paid me a courtesy call at my office. We discussed a wide range of issues relating to our journey as a nation. pic.twitter.com/iYwiHHqnI8

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 10, 2018

The tweet elicited mixed reactions online, with majority of Mr Odinga followers dismissing the meeting as inconsequential.

Some pushed Mr Odinga to instead focus on facilitating the return of deported lawyer Miguna Miguna.

@BenjiNdolo wrote, "Complete waste of time. Sad."

@MrOmoro commented, "Raila ditched his buddies to dine with The Devils. Not long ago, Kabogo was calling Luos poverty stricken kihiis."

@awuor_salome stated, "H.E> Raila Amolo Odinga is a very forgiving and accommodating man he is a true statesman even those who abused him are now seeking audience with him. Bravo baba go on healing wounds of division and negative ethnicity."

@kenyaone retorted, "This is zero news. What are you doing to get Miguna back to his home? If nothing, then keep quiet."

@SammyAbere1 added, "Baba to be honest, I withdrew my attention from you from that day u betrayed us... So ain't news to me at all."

@KenGichuru4 wrote, "Kindly people let's embrace change and whoever is saying baba didn't take his people to Canaan you're wrong he did after the golden hand shake jubilee is Canaan."

@LanclotMuthama stated, "Political class elite, eating from the same pot, nothing new, voters always taken for a ride."