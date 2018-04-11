Tanzania: Tanga Port Cargo Handling Capacity to Increase Threefold

Tanga — The Tanzania's oldest sea gateway, Tanga Port, will increase its cargo handling capacity threefold in the coming two years.

This will enable it to cope with envisaged cargo increase at the port due to increased investment in the region and its hinterland.

Currently, Tanga Port has a capacity of 750,000 tonnes of cargo per year, but the plan is to grow the number to two million tonnes per year in two years, the Tanga Port master, Percival Salama revealed yesterday.

Speaking during celebrations to mark 13 years since the Tanzania Harbours Authority was transformed into the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Mr Salama said since 2005, several improvements have been effected.

They include investing in modern cargo handling equipment and a modern security patrol boat expected to be launched towards the end of this at the climax of the TPA's 13 years celebrations.

Mr Salama said that cargo handling capacity of the port, which, he said, could become the biggest and most important in a decade's time if proper strategies for its development are taken, has been growing every year from 212,000 tons in 1960 to the current capacity.

The port handled about 805,056 tonnes of general cargo and 11,275 containers in Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2014/15, but forecasts for 2016/17 was to handle 1,036,000 tonnes of general cargo and 14,700 containers in TEUs.

He said that improvements in the port have not only increased the port's capacity, but also have reduced cargo clearance time to within 48 hours to become the fastest port in the country.

"We expect to receive over 12 new equipment that would improve its cargo handling capacity," Mr Salama added.

Speaking at the launch, the Tanga District Commissioner, Mr Thobias Mwilapwa called on businessmen to use official ports of Tanga and Pangani, warning of tough measures to those who would continue using illegal ports.

Mr Mwilapwa said that district security organs have decided to work jointly to stamp out smuggling and increase port earnings.

He said the government has also decided to hold accountable leaders of areas where smuggling has repeatedly been reported and would confiscate vehicles and properties used in smuggling.

The commissioner, commending TPA for improvements that have increased the capacity and services of the port, urged them to invest more on publicity to attract more users.