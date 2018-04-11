Tanzania: JICA Proposes New Plan for City Roads

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is proposing several interventions in the endeavour to ease commuting around Dar es Salaam before it attains the mega-city status by 2040.

In its review study titled "Dar es Salaam Urban Transport Master Plan Report (DUTMPR)", Jica, which is currently funding the $45 million (Sh100 billion) Tazara flyover in the city, is proposing the building of more link and ring roads connected via a technological system.

In this aspect, the goal is to have a middle ring road, outer ring road and bay link road.

"The middle ring road is proposed as a smart way with advanced technology such as dynamic lane management and automatic driving lane," the study team leader, Mr Atsuyuki Nakaseko, said when presenting the DUTMPR 2018/40 before the Dar es Salaam City Council.

In the report, Jica proposes the construction of 11 more flyovers in the city to ease traffic congestion.

"These are proposed to be constructed at major intersections which suffer from traffic congestion, traffic accidents and floods," he said.

The reviewed DUTMP, which was conducted jointly with the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), proposes a design structure that has been christened the "palm and fingers" for Dar es Salaam.

The "palm" consists of the central business district (CBD), which will be closely connected to four major sub-centres to be established at Morocco, Mwenge, Ubungo and Tazara.

"These four are to be connected to five fingers along Bagamoyo, Morogoro, Nyerere, Kilwa and Kigamboni corridors. The corridors connect between the CBD or sub-centres at satellite cities in suburbs within 30 kilometres from the CBD," Mr Nakaseko said.

In order to create a transit-oriented mega-city, it has been proposed that Dar es Salaam's bus rapid transit and railway networks be integrated.

The proposed design, according to the Jica official, would meet future traffic demand and provide better services for public transport users.

"BRT covers mainly for short-medium distance trip of up to 20 kilometres, while railway covers for a longer trip. The future railway network should add new lines to Bagamoyo, Morogoro and Kilwa because public transport network should enable citizens to commute from anywhere to the CBD within one hour," said Mr Nakaseko.

With the mega city status, the number of vehicles in Dar es Salaam will increase from 33 to 75 per 1,000 persons.

Dar es Salaam City Council executive director Sporah Liana said the major goal of the reviewed master plan was to reduce traffic jam and boast economic activities in the city through easing public transportation.