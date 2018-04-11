11 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prices of Sweet Potatoes Fall As Supply Improves

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halili Letea

Dar es Salaam — Prices of sweet potatoes have eased.

A Kariakoo Market Corporation weekly commodity report shows that the wholesale price of a 100-kilo bag of sweet potatoes fell by a quarter to Sh75,000 on April 6, from that on March 28.

A kilo of the commodity was sold at Sh1,500 in retail, down from Sh2,000 during the same period.

Kariakoo Market Corporation planning and statistical officer Henry Rwejuna attributes the slowdown to increased supplies, following bumper harvests in parts of Dar es Salaam as well as Coast and Morogoro regions.

"There is a large supply of the sweet potatoes in the market," he said.

He also said that after end of cassava harvests in December last year, farmers have shifted to growing sweet potatoes in Kilosa and Dumila in Morogoro, using irrigation methods. Ms Rehema Juma, a retailer of sweet potatoes at Ubungo-Darajani, said the prices would have fallen had middlemen not tried to push them up.

Tanzania

Acacia Mining Posts Strong First Quarter Performance

ACACIA Mining has posted strong operating performance after delivering solid production of 120,981 ounces of gold in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.