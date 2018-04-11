Kenya: Meet Baby Praise, the Kid Whose Prayer Photos Have Gone Viral

Photo: Nairobi News

Baby Praise during the worship experience at Railways Club on April 08, 2018.

Photos of a little girl kneeling and praying at a public event have left Facebook users inquiring on the identity of the child.

Well, search no more. Nairobi News has manged to trace Baby Praise, the only child of New Song Worship Church's Pastor Israel Ezekiel.

The photos were taken on Sunday when the three-year-old was attending a worship experience at Railways Club.

Photographer Chris Wanga, popularly known as #PastorwaPicha, shared the photos on his Facebook page, Worshiping Through The Lens, and over 380 users shared the post.

Baby Praise's father Pastor Israel told Nairobi News that the young girl has always enjoyed prayer time.

"Her birth was mysterious and became a revelation that led to us naming her Praise. She had the umbilical code around her neck and despite us having prayed for the mother to have a normal delivery, the doctor recommended a Cesarean Section.

"It was after she was born that we saw the umbilical code around her neck and interpreted it as an attempt by the devil to silence her. Because God had given us victory we decided to call her Praise," narrated Pastor Israel.

Baby Praise often prays to the extent of crying, and when in church, she prays for congregants who come to the alter during prayer time.

"She usually comes to the alter when people come to be prayed for and stretches her hands towards them while praying. When you try to remove her from the alter she gets very angry and says that she needs to pray for people," Pastor Israel told Nairobi News.

During her free time Baby Praise loves watching Christian channels where she listens and sings along to songs.