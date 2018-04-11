Kenya: Identity of New Harambee Stars Coach Remains Top Secret as Suitors Knock on FKF's Door

Former Togo national team coach, Belgian Tom Saintfeit has shown interest in coaching the national team, Harambee Stars even as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) counts down days before unveiling the new man on May 1.

Although FKF president Nick Mwendwa has been quoted saying a new coach has been signed up to start work at the beginning of May, the identity of the new man to replace another Belgian Paul Put has been top secret.

That said, it has not prevented the 45-year-old UEFA Pro licence holder in Belgian Saintfeit expressing interest.

Currently handling Malta national team, Saintfeit has a vast of experience on the African continent, previously coaching Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi and Togo.

He has also managed African clubs namely Tanzanian giants Young Africans and South Africa's Free State Stars.

TOP PLAYERS

"I am currently coaching a European country but if not, I would have been for sure very interested to guide the Harambee Stars to success... maybe in the future," the former Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago national team coach told Nairobi News.

He continued: "Kenya has already for so many years much more potential than the results show. I believe Kenya has the potential to qualify for the Afcon 2019 and build a team for World Cup 2022."

"They have many good players abroad, even top players and they are one of the few African countries with a good professional local league, well organized, some big clubs, a lot of talent, great media interest and wonderful and passionate fans," he concluded.

Stars job fell vacant following the demotion of caretaker coach Stanley Okumbi after losing 3-2 to lowly ranked Central African Republic and a 2-2 draw against minnows Comoros last month.

Former Rwanda coach John McKinstry, French Benard Simondi and Phillipe Troussier, Dutch duo Ruud Krol and Ronny Van Geneugden are among names lined up for the job.