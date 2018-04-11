11 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Parliament's Session Postponed Over Confusion

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Lower House chamber of Somalia's Federal parliament has postponed its scheduled Wednesday session after confusion over text messages sent to the lawmakers from two opposing sides in the house.

The outgoing Speaker of the Lower House Mohamed Osman Jawari who resigned Monday was expected to deliver his resignation speech to the House on Wednesday morning, April 11.

The deputy and acting speaker of the house, Abdiweli Ibrahim Mudey has sent last night messages to the MPs, informing them that the planned session was canceled until further notice.

Similar messages have been dispatched to the parliamentarians by the office of Jawari, calling on the lawmakers to attend the sitting on Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time.

The conflicting messages led to the postponement of today's parliament session, becoming the 12th sitting to be rescinded since March due to the political standoff besetting the country's national assembly.

Somalia

Mogadishu, UAE Trade Barbs Over Seized Money

Somalia and United Arab Emirates have exchanged barbs over the seizure of millions of dollars from a plane chartered by… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.