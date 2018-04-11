Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Meets With His Ankara Counterpart

The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Region Abdirahman Omar Osman who is currently on working visit in Turkey met with his Ankara counterpart Mustafa Tuna.

Osman said he held fruitful talks with Tuna, where they the improving relations between Mogadishu, the Somali capital and Ankara.

"I had a fruitful meeting with the Mayor of Ankara Mustafa TUNA and discussed our bilateral relations between Mogadishu and Ankara," said Osman in a Twitter post.

Mogadishu mayor and his delegation also met with high ranking Turkish officials in Ankara, including Heyrettin Gungor, Secretary General of the Union of Municipality of Turkey.