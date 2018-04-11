Ghana: MP Donates School Uniforms, Students Report Booklets to Techiman North Education Directorate

The District Education Office in Techiman North has, over the years, been battling with the shortage of students report cards, resulting in students not getting their terminal reports to assess their performance.

The District Director of Education for Techiman North, Mr Johnson Ankamah, who known traditionally as Nana Ankamah Bosomtwe II, Krontihene of Mpuasu/Japekrom Traditional Area, therefore, appealed to the Member of Parliament (MP) to assist.

Mr Ankamah also on a different platform stressed the need to support the needy but brilliants students in the District.

In response to the Appeal, the MP for Techiman North, Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, donated six hundred and twenty-seven (627) school uniforms and two hundred and fifty-two (252) report cards (booklets) for distribution to sixteen (16) schools in the District.

Mr Ankamah, who received the donation on behalf of the schools, thanked the MP for the kind gesture and assured him and the general public that the uniforms and the report cards would be put to good use for the benefit of the pupils.

He announced the names of the beneficiary schools as Kokoago, Aboabo, Ayeasuserso, Krokoko, K. Effah, Bonya, Nyansuka and Drobiagye. The MP, Hon. Gyarko, underscored the importance of education as the bed rock of national development.

He said his support for the district would not only be in the education sphere, but also in all aspects that would foster unity and improve the living standards of the masses. He added that one of his top most agenda was to invest towards the development of the future generation.