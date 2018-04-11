Ghana: Kintampo NHIs Increases Membership

press release

The Kintampo North National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Brong Ahafo has increased its active membership from 57,627 in 2016 to 59,914 in 2017 due to prudent and good management measures put in place by the Scheme Management Team.

The Scheme is currently leading the region with registration of 3,123 indigenes-- the highest in the region. In addition, the Scheme premium has also increased from GH¢268,061 in 2016 to GH¢293,485 in 2017, exceeding its 2017 target of GH¢275, 532.

Mr Num Abraham Kojo, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Scheme made this known during this year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Scheme at Kintampo.

Explaining some of the measures which led to the increase in membership of the scheme, Mr Kojo cited more and regular community visitations; public education by the Scheme management; education programmes instituted by FM stations; the regular schools visitation for renewal and registration of members and quality services rendered by health care providers that encouraged others to register.

In addition, he said, community durbars were also held to educate the public in the communities while special registration activities were also organized and visits made to Departments and markets (both major and satellites) to educate the people.

School visitations, Mr Kojo noted, were carried out in basic schools and Senior High Schools to register both pupils and students. The PRO also noted that not only did measures lead to an increase in membership but also exceeded the premium target and led in indigenes registration numbers.

Mr Jarspard Adenyo, Deputy Co-ordinating Director of the Assembly, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo, Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, called for a hundred percentage registration of the people in the municipality to enable the scheme achieve universal coverage.

Mr Adenyo bemoaned the poverty levels of the people, saying the benefits could be a relief to them.

Source: ISD (Rufina Yuoni)