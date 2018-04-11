Tanzania - 600,000 Girls for Cervical Cancer Vaccination

ACACIA Mining has posted strong operating performance after delivering solid production of 120,981 ounces of gold in the… Read more »

Tanzania has launched a cervical cancer vaccination drive covering more than 600,000 girls aged 14 years and below, the BBC reported on April 10, 2018. Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in Tanzania and the leading cause of cancer-related disease and deaths among women. Worldwide, more than 260,000 women die of cervical cancer annually, which is preventable and treatable if detected in early stages. The government hopes that the campaign will reduce health costs. Treating a cervical cancer patient costs about 2,000 US dollars (1,061,371 FCFA), while about 15 US dollars (7,961 FCFA) will be spent on vaccinating each girl, officials said.

