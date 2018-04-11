Cameroon: Forthcoming Presidential Election - Littoral Chiefs Renew Blessings for President Paul Biya

The traditional rulers have also issued their motion of support to the Head of State through the Minister of Territorial Administration on a working visit to Douala.

Traditional rulers of the Nkam, Sanaga Maritime, Mungo and Wouri Divisions that make up the Littoral Region have once more blessed President Paul Biya, calling on him to be their presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election in the country.

The custodians of tradition handed their motion as well as a framed picture of President Biya in one of their shrines to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, on Tuesday April 10, at the Douala City Council hall. It was the Minister's first official visit to the region following his March 2 appointment.

While presenting the motion of support on behalf of traditional rulers of the Littoral Region, Chief Salomon Madiba Songue, President of NGONDO and Paramount ruler of the Bakokos, said President Paul Biya is the man who can bring solutions to the worries of Douala in particular and the Littoral Region in general. He beseeched the Head of State to come launch his presidential campaign in their region.

Going by the Paramount ruler, Cameroon remains a tree of peace despite tensions in its neighbouring countries thanks to the Head of State. "Cameroon is a country which is very difficult to manage, and you know it. Having President Biya at the helm of the State is enough assurance that we have crossed the turbulent waters. It is not when we have upheavals like in the Far North, South West and North West Regions that we should engage in adventures. Intelligent people do not operate like that," Chief Solomon Madiba told reporters.

Much earlier at the Dika Akwa palace, Minister Atanga Nji was accorded a royal reception by the Traditional Assembly of Sawa People, dubbed NGONDO. During a concertation that ensued, they disclosed that President Paul Biya is the 'adopted son' of the Sawa people.

For his part, Minister Atanga Nji commended them for making NGONDO well organized and respected. He told them the Head of State attaches a lot of importance to tradition.

The working visit to the Littoral also saw Minister Atanga Nji holding strategic meetings with administrative and security officials of the region. The meetings which took place in camera focused on evaluating the security situation of the region.

Minister Atanga Nji told reporters the security situation in the Littoral is under control and the region is calm. He said they also assessed the level of implementation of his ministerial order to ban the sale of arms in some regions of the country.

The territorial administration boss extended the Head of State's congratulations to administrative and security officials for their sustained efforts in making the coastal part of the country peaceful. He beckoned on them to keep up with the good work.