Cameroon: ENAM - Bilingualism, Modern Management Decreed

President Paul Biya on April 9, 2018 signed a decree reorganizing the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM).

The National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) that trains administrative, financial, judicial and parliamentary staff for Cameroon's public service and parliamentary services is henceforth bound to be more efficient in its missions. This follows decree N° 2018/240 of 9 April 2018 the President of the Republic Paul Biya signed reorganizing the school. The decree contains key innovations.

Alignment to Law on Public Corporations President Biya has aligned ENAM to Law N° 2017/011 of 12 July 2017 to law down the general rules and regulations governing public corporations. As such, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors have to be appointed for a three-year term renewable once. The board members on their part, in conformity to Section 47 of the law of 12 July 2017 have to be appointed for a three-year term renewable once. The Head of State with regard to the Director General and the Deputy Director General of ENAM states that they have to be appointed by decree of the President of the Republic for a three-year term renewable twice. The Board Chairperson, members of the Board, Director General and Deputy Director General would henceforth respect the provisions of Section 77 of the Law of 12 July 2017 relating to restrictions and incompatibilities.

Respect of Bilingualism The Head of State instructed in Article 24 of the decree that all teachings and training in ENAM have to be in Cameroon's two official languages that are English and French. Article 52 (1) of the decree further states that students of ENAM, besides undergoing compulsory military service as part of their training, must practice bilingualism.

Board of Directors President Biya has given more powers to the Board of Directors of ENAM. In Articles 21 and 22 of the decree, he empowers the board chairman to summon an extraordinary session of the board during which the Director General and the Deputy Director General would give explanations on the management of the institution. The decree spells out different sanctions to be slammed on the two senior officials in case they are found guilty of management malpractices, as well as behaviours that can tarnish the image of the school. Henceforth, a representative of the staff designated by his/her peers would sit as a member of the board. Also during board sessions, its chairperson can invite a representative of the students or any experts to give explanations on issues in their domains.

Supervisory Authorities. The National School of Administration andMagistracy, the decree states in placed under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform and the Ministry of Finance.

Training Programmes Studies in ENAM are organized under three departments which are administrative, finance and magistracy and court registry. President Paul Biya also pays much attention to applied research. The research is either initiated by the students or experts with the mission to bring in innovations or the development sectors within their competence with the goal to achieve quality public services. For the applied research to succeed, two consultative organs have been put in place. The organs each with specific missions are the Academic Council and the Disciplinary Council.